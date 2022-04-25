 
close
Monday April 25, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Arms seized at Torkham border

By Ashrafuddin Pirzada
April 25, 2022

LANDIKOTAL: The Pakistan Customs authorities at Torkham border crossing foiled a bid to smuggle arms from Afghanistan and arrested the truck driver, officials said on Sunday. He said they recovered five US-made pistols, one Turkish pistol and thousands of bullets rounds from its hidden cavities.

Comments