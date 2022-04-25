Clarification

ISLAMABAD: Dr Irfan Malik has clarified a story published in The News titled "Farah booked Rs70m Porsche car" in which he came under discussion in connection with a UK-based company. The London-based doctor, in a message, said that he has no financial or personal relations with Farah Khan (also known as Farah Gogi) and her husband Ahsan Gujjar. Dr Irfan said he had never met Farah Khan or kept any business dealings with her. He said the report gave an impression as if he was a front person for Dr Farah and her husband which is incorrect.