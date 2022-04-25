Unregistered vehicles: CM aide hints at stern action after Eid

NOWSHERA: Advisor to Chief Minister on Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Mian Khaliqur Rehman said on Sunday that the Excise and Taxation Department had been digitised to facilitate people in registration of their vehicles and properties.

“The Excise and Taxation Department is set to launch a crackdown against unregistered vehicles after the upcoming Eid,” the advisor said while inaugurating a shopping centre at Pabbi Bazaar near here.

He said that people should pay token and property taxes to play their vital role in the development of the province. He said that the Narcotics Control wing of his department had also made achievements by curbing the menace of drugs smuggling and its use by youths at local level.

The Pabbi Bazaar, he said, had become a hub of business and trade and opening of new centres and shops were the testimony to this fact. He said that former prime minister Imran Khan wanted to flourish private businesses to create employment opportunities at the local level.

He warned that strict action would be taken against unregistered vehicles after Eid, urging the people to take benefit from the facilities of online registration and cut in taxes. He said that the Excise and Taxation Department had been completely digitised to end the role of middleman and facilitate the owners of vehicles and properties.