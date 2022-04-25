Shehbaz’s to be shortest govt in Pakistan: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Awami Muslim League and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said those who were destined to be prominent had now question marks over their heads.

In a statement, Sheikh Rashid said the prevailing situation of the country reflected severe complexities and distress, adding that those who must be in jail now were being deputed to important posts.

The former interior minister said the world would be stunned after witnessing former prime minister Imran Khan’s Islamabad call. He said an intense battle would be fought and the incumbent government would become the shortest-ruling regime in the history of Pakistan.