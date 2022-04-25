Ex-US senator Orrin Hatch dies

Bamako: Six soldiers were killed and 20 injured in simultaneous attacks targeting three army bases in central Mali...
Tehran: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized a foreign vessel smuggling fuel in the Gulf and arrested its crew...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli forces arrested 12 people across the occupied West Bank over the weekend in connection with...
Jakarta: The offspring of Indonesia’s infamous Krakatoa volcano erupted on Sunday, spewing a towering volcanic ash...
Wellington: The tiny South Pacific nation of the Cook Islands reported its first coronavirus-related death on Sunday,...
Bashiqa, Iraq: With joyous ululations, thousands of Iraqis have celebrated for the first time the arrival of the "Holy...
