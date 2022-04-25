Iran’s Guards seize ship

Tehran: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized a foreign vessel smuggling fuel in the Gulf and arrested its crew members, state media said on Sunday, in the third such incident reported this month. The Guards "seized a foreign vessel carrying 200,000 litres (around 53,000 gallons) of smuggled fuel in the north of the Persian Gulf and directed it to Bushehr (port)", state broadcaster IRIB said, quoting a statement by the Guards’s Navy.