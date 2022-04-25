12 Palestinians held in West Bank

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli forces arrested 12 people across the occupied West Bank over the weekend in connection with a spate of deadly attacks inside Israel, a statement said on Sunday.

Israel’s army and the Shin Bet domestic security agency said they had conducted "joint counterterrorism activities," in several West Bank locations, including the flashpoint districts of Hebron and Jenin. "The forces apprehended a total of 12 individuals suspected of involvement in terror activities over the weekend," they said.