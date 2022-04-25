12 Palestinians held in West Bank

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli forces arrested 12 people across the occupied West Bank over the weekend in connection with a spate of deadly attacks inside Israel, a statement said on Sunday.
Israel’s army and the Shin Bet domestic security agency said they had conducted "joint counterterrorism activities," in several West Bank locations, including the flashpoint districts of Hebron and Jenin. "The forces apprehended a total of 12 individuals suspected of involvement in terror activities over the weekend," they said.
Bamako: Six soldiers were killed and 20 injured in simultaneous attacks targeting three army bases in central Mali...
Washington: Former US senator Orrin Hatch, who retired in 2019 and is one of the longest-serving senators in US...
Tehran: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized a foreign vessel smuggling fuel in the Gulf and arrested its crew...
Jakarta: The offspring of Indonesia’s infamous Krakatoa volcano erupted on Sunday, spewing a towering volcanic ash...
Wellington: The tiny South Pacific nation of the Cook Islands reported its first coronavirus-related death on Sunday,...
Bashiqa, Iraq: With joyous ululations, thousands of Iraqis have celebrated for the first time the arrival of the "Holy...
