Krakatoa volcano erupts

Jakarta: The offspring of Indonesia’s infamous Krakatoa volcano erupted on Sunday, spewing a towering volcanic ash cloud some 3,000 metres (9,800 feet) into the sky.

Mount Anak Krakatoa, which means Child of Krakatoa, belched thick ash over the strait that separates the islands of Java and Sumatra forcing authorities to warn nearby residents to wear masks outside.

"We are still recording continuous eruptions with thick clouds towering at between 500 to 3,000 metres from the peak," Deny Mardiono of Indonesia’s Geological Agency told AFP. Anak Krakatoa has erupted at least 21 times in recent weeks but Sunday’s eruption was the largest yet, Mardiono said.