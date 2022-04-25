Iraqi Christians celebrate first Easter ‘Holy Fire’

Bashiqa, Iraq: With joyous ululations, thousands of Iraqis have celebrated for the first time the arrival of the "Holy Fire" brought from Christianity’s holiest site in Jerusalem to mark Orthodox Easter.
With chanting and prayers, excited crowds gathered Saturday night to greet the flame’s arrival at the Syriac Christian Orthodox Mar Matta monastery of Saint Matthew, about 28 kilometres (17 miles) from the war-ravaged city of Mosul in northern Iraq.
"It is a message of peace and love for all... a message of resurrection for this bruised country, so that it can regain its strength, its security and its peace," Bishop Timathos Moussa Shamani, of the Mar Matta monastery, told AFP.
Bamako: Six soldiers were killed and 20 injured in simultaneous attacks targeting three army bases in central Mali...
Washington: Former US senator Orrin Hatch, who retired in 2019 and is one of the longest-serving senators in US...
Tehran: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized a foreign vessel smuggling fuel in the Gulf and arrested its crew...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli forces arrested 12 people across the occupied West Bank over the weekend in connection with...
Jakarta: The offspring of Indonesia’s infamous Krakatoa volcano erupted on Sunday, spewing a towering volcanic ash...
Wellington: The tiny South Pacific nation of the Cook Islands reported its first coronavirus-related death on Sunday,...
Comments