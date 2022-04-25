Johnny Depp in starring role at defamation trial

Washington: Testy at times, rambling and poetic at others, Johnny Depp has embraced a familiar role at his defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard -- the leading man.
During three days on the witness stand, the three-time Oscar nominee has sought to convince a jury that the allegations of domestic abuse made against him by Heard are untrue and have destroyed his career.
Lawyers for the 36-year-old Heard have hammered away at the 58-year-old Depp’s history of drug and alcohol use in a bid to undermine his credibility. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star has mostly kept his cool under cross-examination by Heard’s lawyers but has shown the occasional flash of anger.
