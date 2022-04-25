‘Bad Guys’ finish first in North American box office

Los Angeles: Three new releases helped fuel the North American box office this weekend, with Universal’s animated action-comedy "The Bad Guys" on top with an estimated $24 million take, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on Sunday.

"Bad Guys," a sort of animal-eye version of "Oceans 11," follows the exploits of a wickedly clever gang of creatures. Produced by DreamWorks Animation, the film has a voice cast including Sam Rockwell, Craig Robinson, Awkwafina, Marc Ramon, Anthony Ramos and Lilly Singh.

Overall, this was a good weekend for family-geared films -- hit harder by the Covid effect than films targeting other demographics -- with Paramount’s "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" again placing second, at $15.2 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.