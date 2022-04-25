Egypt releases 41 political prisoners

Cairo: Egypt on Sunday released 41 political prisoners from pre-trial detention, according to a politician-turned-negotiator, in a country where many more remain behind bars.

"Forty-one of those held on remand detention on political charges and (charges related to) freedom of thought and expression" have been released, Mohamed al-Sadat said. Long a fixture of Egypt’s political scene, Sadat is a nephew of former president Anwar al-Sadat and has recently emerged as an unofficial negotiator for political prisoners. Rights groups estimate that tens of thousands of such prisoners are being held in Egypt.