Covid death toll rises in Shanghai

Shanghai: Shanghai reported 39 Covid deaths on Sunday, its highest daily toll despite weeks of lockdowns, while China’s capital Beijing warned of a "grim" situation with rising infections.

The world’s second-largest economy has been struggling to stamp out its worst outbreak in two years with a playbook of harsh lockdowns and mass testing as it sticks to a strict zero-Covid policy, taking a heavy toll on businesses and public morale.

The cosmopolitan business hub of Shanghai has been almost entirely locked down since the start of the month, snarling supply chains, with many residents confined to their homes for even longer as it became the epicentre of the outbreak.

China’s biggest city only announced its first fatalities from the outbreak on April 18, despite reporting thousands of cases each day in recent weeks. It reported 39 more deaths on Sunday, National Health Commission data showed, bringing its total toll to 87.

Shanghai’s previous highest daily toll since lockdown was 12, reported a day earlier. The city of 25 million has struggled to provide fresh food to those confined at home, while patients have reported trouble accessing regular medical care as thousands of health staff were deployed for Covid testing and treatment.