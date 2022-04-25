 
Monday April 25, 2022
World

8 die after migrant ship capsizes off Lebanon

By AFP
April 25, 2022

Tripoli, Lebanon: At least eight people died, including a little girl, and almost 48 others were rescued after a migrant boat capsized off Lebanon, state media said, in the latest tragedy at sea off the crisis-hit country. The boat capsized on Saturday night near the northern port city of Tripoli.

