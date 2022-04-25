Biden terms Armenian massacres ‘genocide’

Washington: US President Joe Biden used Sunday’s occasion of Armenian remembrance day to describe past mass atrocities by Ottomans as genocide, repeating his controversial description from a year ago when he ended decades of American equivocation.

The categorisation infuriates Turkey, which refuses to recognise the 1915-16 killings of more than a million Armenians as genocide. But Biden, who earlier this month said Russia’s atrocities committed during its invasion of Ukraine amounted to genocide, again used the precise term to describe the massacres of Armenians during World War I.

"On April 24, 1915, Ottoman authorities allegedly arrested Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Constantinople. Thus began the Armenian genocide -- one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century," the president said in a statement.

"Today, we remember the one and a half million Armenians who were deported, massacred, or marched to their deaths in a campaign of extermination, and mourn the tragic loss of so many lives."