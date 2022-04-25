Stop fighting: UN seeks Mariupol evacuation

Kyiv, Ukraine: The United Nations Ukraine crisis coordinator, Amin Awad, on Sunday called for an "immediate stop" to fighting in Mariupol to allow the evacuation of trapped civilians in the battered city "today".

"The lives of tens of thousands, including women, children and older people, are at stake in Mariupol," Awad said in a statement. "We need a pause in fighting right now to save lives. "The longer we wait the more lives will be at risk. They must be allowed to safely evacuate now, today. Tomorrow could be too late."

His call came after an attempted evacuation from Mariupol by Ukraine had failed Saturday, with Kyiv saying it was "thwarted" by Russian forces. The UN statement said there was an estimated 100,000 civilians trapped in the city, which has been heavily destroyed after being besieged by Russian forces for weeks.

Awad said Orthodox Easter, which is celebrated in both Russia and Ukraine, provided an opportunity to halt hostilities. "At a time of a rare calendar alignment of the religious holidays of Orthodox Easter, Passover and Ramadan, it is the time to focus on our common humanity, setting divisions aside," Awad said.

This month UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had urged a pause in fighting for Orthodox Easter. Hopes for an Easter ceasefire were dashed this weekend as fighting raged in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Ukraine said on Sunday that Russia was "continuously attacking" the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, where Ukrainian servicemen defending the city are holed up. The nationalist Azov regiment, at the forefront of the battles with Russian forces, has said civilians are also trapped in the plant.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces not to assault the plant this week, but to keep it under siege instead. Meanwhile, Pope Francis on Sunday appealed again for a truce in war-torn Ukraine over the Orthodox Easter weekend, "to ease the suffering of exhausted people".

The blue and yellow flag of Ukraine flew among the faithful gathered on St Peter’s Square, where the leader of the Roman Catholic Church recalled that fighting erupted two months ago on February 24. "Instead of halting, the war has become worse," Francis said.

Meantime, the United States’ top diplomat and defence chief were on Sunday set to make their first war-time visits to Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine two months ago, with fierce fighting casting a long shadow over Orthodox Easter.

The trip by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin comes as the war enters its third month with thousands dead and millions displaced. Several European leaders have already travelled to Kyiv to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky and underscore their support, but the United States -- a leading donor of finance and weaponry -- had not sent any top officials so far.

Blinken and Lloyd’s arrival in Ukraine was set to coincide with Easter celebrations in the largely Orthodox country. "Our souls are filled with fierce hatred for the invaders and all that they have done. Don’t let rage destroy us from within," Zelensky said in a statement to mark the holiday.