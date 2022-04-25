Govt yet to control overcharging in Ramazan bazaars

LAHORE:Last week of Ramazan has started but the overcharging not yet controlled by the government across the City and in the special Ramazan bazaars established to ensure availability of essential edibles at official or reduced rates.

It seems that vendors are given free hand to overcharge. Even the meat sellers claimed that they bribe the price control magistrates so no one can take action against them. In different areas, including Lahore Cantonment, Mughalpura, Walton, Samanabad, Gulberg and Tollinton Market, meat sellers openly overcharge and refuse to sell meat at official rates.

This week, price of chicken live bird was reduced by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs246 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg, and chicken meat fixed at Rs357 per kg, and sold at Rs380 to 550 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was unchanged at Rs20-22 per kg, B-Grade at Rs16-18 per kg, mixed sold at Rs25 per kg, while A-grade at Rs30 per kg, potato white fixed at Rs12-14 kg, sold at Rs20 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs62-65 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, B-grade by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs58-60 per kg, and C-grade by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs53-55 per kg, B&C mix sold at Rs60-65 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade reduced, fixed at Rs60-63 kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs56-58 per kg, and C-grade at Rs52-54 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs70-80 per kg.

The price of garlic local was declined by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs133-138 per kg, sold at Rs150-180 kg, garlic Chinese fixed at Rs340-350 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs205-210 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg, and Ginger Thai by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs215-220 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg.

Cucumber Farm price increased by Rs5 per kg fixed at Rs45-47 per kg, sold at Rs40-50 per kg and cucumber local was sold at Rs70-80 per kg.

Bitter gourd price remained unchanged at Rs60-62 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg. Spinach farm was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs30-32 per kg, sold at Rs40-60 per kg.

Zucchini long reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg, and Zucchini Farm reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs48-50 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, Zucchini local by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs120-124 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

The price of lemon Chinese gained by Rs120 per kg, fixed at Rs380-390 per kg, sold at Rs500 per kg, lemon local fixed at Rs660-670 per kg, not available.

Pumpkin price increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs55-57 per kg, sold at Rs60-80 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs120 per kg.

Luffa was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs100-104 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs100-104 per kg, sold at Rs160-200 per kg, B-grade by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs55-57 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Capsicum price was gained by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs96-100 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg. Price of cauliflower was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs55-57 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, and cabbage gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs67-70 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

The price of pea was increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs110-114 per kg, sold at Rs280-300 per kg. Carrot Chinese price was unchanged at Rs55-57 per kg, sold at Rs120-160 per kg.

Turnip price gained by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs23-25 per kg, sold at Rs50-60 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs85-275 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs140 to 220 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs320 to 400 per kg.

The price of banana special increased by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs180-185 per dozen, sold at Rs250-300 per dozen, A-category sold at Rs200-220 per dozen, and B-category sold at Rs120-140 per dozen, and C-category sold at Rs80-100 per dozen.

Pomegranate Qandahari price increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs245-255 per kg, sold at Rs350-400 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana at Rs445-455 per kg, sold at Rs800 to 1,000 per kg, Pomegranate danedar fixed at Rs310-320 kg, sold at Rs500-600 per kg. Guava was gained by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs90-93 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Strawberry A-grade was unchanged at Rs180-185 per kg, sold at Rs250 per kg, B-grade at Rs87-90 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg. Melon A-grade price reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs78-80 per kg, B-grade at Rs53-55 per kg, sold at Rs80-120 per kg. Watermelon was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs60-62 per kg, sold at Rs70-80 per kg.