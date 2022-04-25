Weather to remain hot, dry

LAHORE:Hot and dry weather was witnessed in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave was likely to affect upper parts of the country and may persist till (today) Monday. Sunday's maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 36.8°C and minimum was 23°C.