Army officer torture case hearing today

LAHORE:The hearing of four accused persons allegedly involved in torturing a serving Army officer will take place today (Monday).

Previously, the court had handed over the accused to the CIA police till April 25 (today). As per case details, Major Harris was tortured by the guards of PMLN leaders Khawaja Salman and Hafiz Nauman.

The vehicle of the officer was also damaged. The officer registered a case against seven assailants at the Garden Town police station. Later, four guards involved in the incident were arrested.