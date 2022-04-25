CITY PULSE

Perhaps Time’s Definition of Coal is the Diamond
The Koel Gallery is hosting Abdul Jabbar Khan and Hussain Jamil’s art exhibition titled ‘Perhaps Time’s Definition of Coal is the Diamond’ until April 27. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
My Karachi Exhibition
The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry is bringing back the colours of Karachi by organising the 17th edition of the My Karachi — Oasis of Harmony Exhibition. The event will be held from May 13 till May 15 at the Karachi Expo Centre. Call 0331-2731005 for more information.
Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister for Inspection, Enquiries, and Implementation Team Waqar Mehdi has said...
The Adab Dost Karachi, a literary organisation, recently held a Naatia Mushaira in the holy month of Ramazan. A large...
Five people were injured on Sunday during a clash between two groups in the Quaidabad area of the city. Police said...
The Sindh High Court has directed the chief secretary to take prompt disciplinary action against the delinquent...
With the improvement in health facilities, life expectancy of thalassaemia patients has been increasing in the major...
Haleem Adil Sheikh, the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, on Sunday took exception of the removal of 150...
