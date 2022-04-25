‘Sindh is role model in health care’

Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister for Inspection, Enquiries, and Implementation Team Waqar Mehdi has said that in the health matters, other provinces had been left with no option other than to follow in the footsteps of the Sindh government which had been a role model as far as the provision of free and quality health care services to the public was concerned.

He stated this while speaking at a ceremony at the Korangi Creek Hospital for handing over a cheque of Rs5 million to the hospital on behalf of the Sindh government’s Zakat committee for District Korangi.

The financial assistance would be used for providing free health care services to deserving patients at the hospital. Mehdi, who also advises the Sindh CM on political affairs and serves as the general secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh chapter, claimed that a record number of people in the country had been pushed down the poverty line owing to the failed policies of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The CM’s aide said the Sindh government had adopted the policy of essential and free of charge health care services for every citizen as per the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He claimed that revolutionary steps had been taken in the health care sector of Sindh during the PPP’s rule in the past 14 years. He said the system of lady health workers, immunisation campaigns for children and free provision of costly treatment services to the people were some of the highlights of the achievements in the health sector during the PPP’s rule in the province.

Mehdi appreciated the better performance of the Korangi Creek Hospital while hoping that its doctors and other supporting staff would continue to serve the patients with the same zeal and commitment.