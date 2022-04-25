Haleem decries removal of names from ECL

Haleem Adil Sheikh, the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, on Sunday took exception of the removal of 150 names from the Exit Control List (ECL) and stated that those whose names were removed from the ECL included most wanted criminals involved in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency cases.

In a video statement, Sheikh said the removal of names of robbers of billions of rupees was tantamount to cheating the country and the nation. He said such names were included on the ECL because such persons could not run away with the plundered money.

He remarked that a conspiracy hatched up by thieves had succeeded but the nation would never forgive the imported rulers who came in power by accepting the United States’ slavery. Reaffirming the stance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Sheikh said the thieves who had plundered the resources of the people had now come in the government under an external conspiracy to bankrupt the country.

The opposition leader remarked that Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had removed his own name from the ECL. He added that the dacoits who had plundered the country had been set free and an NRO was given to them. He said the present rulers would now abolish NAB and then flee from Pakistan as they knew that Imran Khan would come into power again with significant support of people.