Two booked for rape

Police on Sunday booked two suspects, including a rickshaw driver, for allegedly raping a woman in Site Superhighway Industrial Area.

Police said a 40-year-old woman had registered a rape case against two suspects, stating that she was a resident of Lasi Goth in the Sohrab Goth area and the incident took place on Saturday night when she was returning home on a rickshaw after shopping.

The complainant maintained that during the ride, the rickshaw driver stopped the vehicle, picked another man and then speedily drive to an undisclosed location where the two beat her before subjecting her to rape. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.