Man shot dead in Maymar

A youth was shot dead in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area of Karachi on Sunday. Police said the incident took place in Gulshan-e-Maymar Sector 6. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where the deceased man was identified as 21-year-old Samiullah.
Police said the youth had arrived in the city from Jacobabad four days ago to visit his brother-in-law. He was sitting at a hotel when unidentified suspects shot and killed him. Police said two armed men riding a motorcycle were behind the incident who managed to escape after the murder. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.
