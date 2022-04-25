Commissioner orders camps at city’s entry and exit points to administer polio drops

After the emergence of a polio case from South Waziristan, Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon held a meeting on Sunday to devise a strategy for making the anti-polio campaign more effective in the city.

The meeting discussed the situation after the recent polio case in South Waziristan. The participants were told how southern regions of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were at high risk and how a large number of people visited Karachi from those areas, due to which a polio case might emerge in Karachi if required efforts were not made.

The commissioner ordered setting up camps at the entry and exit points of the city where children would be administered polio drops. He directed the city administration to take extraordinary steps to keep Karachi’s polio-free status intact.

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner Office, a polio case in South Waziristan was reported in Pakistan’s territorial jurisdiction after a gap of 15 months. In response to that, a meeting was held by the commissioner in which Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Sindh Coordinator Fayyaz Abbasi, Technical Focal Person EOC Dr Ahmed Ali Sheikh, Unicef team lead Dr Shoukat Ali, National Stop Transmission of Polio (N-STOP) team lead Dr Shumaila Rasool and the deputy commissioners of Karachi participated.

They were briefed that in KP, South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and Peshawar, and in Balochistan, areas of Zhob and Sherani were at high risk of polio while Quetta and Karachi were at medium risk.

The meeting was told that there were always people coming from southern KP and Quetta to Karachi and the population influx increased after Eidul Fitr. The commissioner said that people coming from different provinces to Karachi could be a cause of polio spread. He directed the authorities to take extraordinary measures to keep the city safe from polio.

He said the port city had been polio free since the last two years. He pledged to keep Karachi’s polio free status intact. Memon directed the relevant departments to provide effective security to the polio teams and support them in every possible way so that they could show their best performance.

The commissioner also shared that District Malir and District West’s eight union committees (UCs) were at high risk for polio. He directed health officials to focus on these UCs. He also stressed the need for counselling those families who refused to administer vaccines to their children.