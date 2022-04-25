Another teenage girl goes missing in District Korangi

A teenage girl who studies in grade-10 has gone missing in District Korangi of Karachi just days after another teenage girl had gone missing in the same district.

Fifteen-year-old Nimra Kazmi, daughter of lady health worker Nargis Nadeem Syed, had gone missing on April 20. Her mother has filed a police complaint at the Saudabad police station.

The mother said that she was on duty at 9am on April 20 while her daughter was at home. “I tried contacting Nimra twice on the mobile phone but she didn’t receive my call, and later her phone was switched off. My daughter was missing when I returned home at 10:30am.”

The mother then searched for her daughter, and inquired her neighbours and relatives about her, but she did not find her. Saudabad SHO Sarwar Chohan told The News that the police had registered the mother’s complaint on the same day of the girl’s disappearance.



“We repeatedly asked her [the mother] to nominate someone if she suspects anyone’s involvement, but she hasn’t nominated anyone in the FIR,” said the officer. He said that the mother later told the police that a person named Shahrukh had sent a marriage proposal for her daughter but she refused it.

The officer said the police are trying to trace Shahrukh with the help of the mobile phone provided by the mother, adding that his location has been traced to Multan. This is the second major incident of a teenage girl’s disappearance from the same district in less than a week. Fourteen-year-old Dua Zehra had also disappeared from Korangi and remains missing.

Three separate police teams have been formed to trace and safely recover the girl but the investigators have failed to trace her whereabouts. The Federal Investigation Agency’s cybercrime cell has also joined the probe but remains unable to trace her.

The four-member team that visited Dua’s home had said on Friday that the agency had taken the initiative of joining the case itself. “No one approached us because it’s a police case, but it’s our own decision to help the family and the police investigators for the early and safe recovery of the girl,” said cybercrime cell chief Imran Riaz.

“We’re carrying out technical support, looking into social media accounts and doing other work,” he explained. “Let’s see what we find from the house digitally.” On Thursday Dua’s mother had said that if her daughter was not recovered, she and her family would commit suicide in front of the Governor House.

The girl had reportedly stepped out of her house to dispose of garbage when she went missing. After the case was highlighted on social media, Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon visited the girl’s house to assure her family of complete cooperation on the part of the law enforcement agency.

Karachi police also conducted a raid in connection with the Dua case in the Sanghar district but found another young girl during the raid. They could not find any CCTV camera footage to help them solve the case.