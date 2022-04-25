World Book Day celebrated at SOS Village

Rawalpindi : To celebrate the importance of World Book Day the Association of Business, Professional and Agricultural Women (ABP&AW IR Branch) decided to take its ‘Kitab Dost’ Project to SOS children’s Village near Soan.

From humble beginnings, the SOS has blossomed into a wonderful abode for abandoned and shelter less children and is run under the able guidance of Fatima Hoor and Nazir Siddiqui.

The School now has 16 houses with a mother for each house and a total of approximately 120 children.

The SOS presents an extremely comfortable and safe haven for these children.

Many of their students have graduated and embarked upon careers and various paths in life.

The ABP&AW’s ‘Kitab Dost’ Project aims to inculcate reading habits in children from an early stage. Tahmeena Malik, President of ABP&AW (IR Branch) ably assisted by her team comprising Asma Naveed, Saba Alavi. Ruksana Saleem, Shahnaz, and Amina Zohaib spent almost two hours with the children, talking about the benefits of recreational reading.

These benefits were cited as reading leading to better thinking, critical and analytical skills, better expression, creative imagination, and building sufficient vocabulary. Reading also enhances your vision and widens your horizons, she added.

Asma Naveed then introduced child heroes Arfa Kareem and Iqbal Masih. Handing over their sketches she highlighted the achievements of Arfa as the youngest Microsoft scientist.

The activity also included an interactive session with the teachers on how to engage the children productively by reading with them. The team distributed small goody packs and when asked what the favourite part of their activity as they all unanimously agreed that reciting the National Anthem together was most enjoyable.

The ‘Kitab Dost’ team distributed colourful books, crayons, and other stationery material to the absolute delight of the kids. Since recreational reading has become a thing of the past, with children occupying themselves with TVs, tablets, cell phones, and video games the Kitab Dost has been welcomed as a breath of fresh air.

The team culminated the activity with a promise for a follow-up visit to assess the impact of the activity. This session was the ninth in a series of such events which began in November 2020 but were held staggeringly due to COVID 19.