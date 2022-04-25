4,573 beggars including 54 handlers arrested in 4 months

Islamabad : Senior-Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Muhammad Faisal Kamran has said that ICT Police is committed to eliminating the menace of professional begging from the capital, the police spokesman said.

He said that Islamabad Police had launched a special crackdown against professional alm seekers and their handlers and nabbed 4,573 beggars including 54 handlers during the last four months. He told that cases have been registered against their handlers.

The SSP said that child beggars were shifted to Shelter Homes and Protection Centres for their proper upbringing and to make them responsible citizens.

He has directed all SPs to keep a vigilant eye against beggars outside Masajid, Imambargahs as well as at markets and ensure the arrest of professional alm-seekers.

The SSP (Operations) said that this social evil would be curbed and those backing the professional beggars would be dealt with an iron hand. He said that needy children and women are shifted to the various centres after verification so that they could be made responsible citizens.

Special squads have been constituted by him to curb begging practice and the performance of these squads would be reviewed on daily basis.

He said this campaign against the professional alm-seekers will continue and strict action to be taken against those who force children and women to adopt the ugly business.

Meanwhile, the IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has also directed all police officials to ensure effective security in the city and enhanced checking around worship places and entry as well as exit points. He asked to improve patrolling plans and maintain high vigilance against anti-social elements.