Minimum fitrana fixed at Rs170 per person

Islamabad : The minimum amount of Fitrana, an obligatory charitable donation by affluent Muslims to the poor and needy before Eid-ul-Fitr, has been fixed at Rs170 per person in 2022, said former Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman.

Under the Islamic Shariah, every adult Muslim who was mature (baligh), sane, conscious, financially able, and possesses food in excess of needs on the eve of Eid al-Fitr must pay Fitrana.

The head of household can also pay Zakat al-Fitr for their dependants such as children, servants, and any dependent relatives.

The rate for Fitrana per person can be based on one of the prices of a basket of items, including flour, dates, raisin, cheese, or barley.

According to a chart shared by Mufti Muneeb, the minimum amount that should be given in charity was Rs170 with respect to wheat (around 2 kg), in accordance with Barley (4kg) it was Rs480 or 540, with respect to the price of dates and Raisins it was Rs1,600 and 2,800 respectively.

Fitrana with respect to second class Raisin was Rs2,200 per head, he said.

The Fidya amount needed to be paid for the 30 days with respect to wheat price was Rs10,200; with respect to barley Rs28,800; with respect to dates Rs9,6000; and with respect to raisins Rs168,000. Sadaqatul-Fitr, also known as Zakat ul-Fitr, was a small amount of food to be given in charity before Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.

It was not advisable to pay after Eid prayer.

However, if a person has failed to pay Fitrana at the proper time, then he/she should pay it as soon as possible.

This amount was separate from the annual payment of Zakat, which was one of the pillars of Islam.

Unlike Zakat, which was calculated annually as a percentage of extra wealth, the Sadaqat-ul-Fitr was to be paid equally by every Muslim man, woman, and child.

According to the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) each person should give away in charity an amount equivalent to one sa a (an ancient measure of volume, approximately between 2.6 Kg to 3 Kg of grain ). A sa''a was a unit of measurement equal to 4 handfuls of an average man.

As such, the exact weight differs based on the foodstuff in question.

Each individual Muslim has the financial power to give away this amount man or woman, adult or child, sick or healthy, old or young. These were the minimum Fitrana and Sadaqah rates.