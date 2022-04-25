Murder accused held during search operation in capital

Islamabad : The Islamabad police has arrested two accused including a murderer during a search and combing operation in the Nilore area, the police spokesman said on Sunday.

A grand targeted search and combing operation was conducted in Chirah village, forest areas, and surrounding areas of Nilore Police Station.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of SSP Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran which was led by SP (Rural) and a heavy contingent of police with personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) took part in the combing operation.

During the search operation, an accused namely Haris was held by the police teams who was wanted in a murder case (FIR No. 59/22) at Nilore Police Station. The police team recovered arms and ammunition from the hideout.

Another accused was held by police during the operation who tried to escape after aerial firing. During the operation in the forest area, the police teams conducted a raid on a drug den being run by a drug dealer, Jibran alias Kala. Police also dismantled the drug den.

SSP Operations said that the purpose of the search operation was to heighten the security in the area and curb the crimes. He told that the operations in different will continue.

Islamabad police chief Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the police performance and further directed all zonal officers to arrest those involved in criminal activities.