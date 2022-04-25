Flour, sugar available at Ramazan Bazaars

Islamabad : On the directions of the Prime Minister, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration is ensuring the availability of flour and sugar at subsidised prices at all Ramazan Bazaars in the federal capital, the spokesman for ICT said.

He said that subsidised flour bag of 10 kilograms and sugar for Rs450 and Rs75 per kilogram are available at Ramazan Bazaars at G-7, E-11, G-9, Bhara Kahu and Bhandar Stop. In addition, each Ramazan Bazaar has a Fair Price Stall with 13 essential items at 18% fewer prices than DC Rates, for this, no government finances have been utilised. Notably, these prices have been effective in Islamabad since April 21.

Besides, 61 Fair Price stalls have been established where atta at subsidized rates is available.

To ensure a smooth supply of atta and sugar and to tackle any hoarding activity under the law, Officers of ICT Administrations are performing round-the-clock duties at Ramazan Bazars as well as flour/sugar supply depots, moreover, a comprehensive monitoring mechanism has also been put in place.

The chief commissioner personally visited some of these markets for Ramazan.

Meanwhile, directions have been issued to deputy commissioner Islamabad and officers of the ICT administration to ensure continuity of supplies of essential commodities.