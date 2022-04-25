High time to prepare for containing dengue fever outbreak

Islamabad : Pakistan is currently facing a huge burden of diseases on several fronts, related to the rapid epidemiological, demographic, economic, and socio-cultural transitions.

The country faces a substantial morbidity burden from communicable diseases mainly COVID-19, dengue fever, diarrheal diseases, hepatitis, and tuberculosis. Most of the risk factors of these diseases are known although the role of climate change in relation to the increase in trends, the occurrence of outbreaks, and increase in incidence in some areas, and not in others, has not been studied precisely so far, said Epidemiologist Dr. Muhammad Najeeb Durrani while talking to ‘The News’ on Sunday.

Dr. Durrani who is Member Global Outbreak Alert & Response Network (GOARN) added that in general, high humidity and temperature are conditions that favour the dengue vector’s survival, increasing the likelihood of its transmission, however keeping in mind the fact that there is no trans-ovarian viral transmission to newly hatched mosquitoes, a mere increase in vector population may not be attributed to spread of disease that requires an infected traveler in the area in the new season to infect mosquitoes to enable these to further transmit the disease.

The dengue mosquitoes both ‘aedes aegypty’ and ‘aedes albopictus’ are vectors for causing dengue fever as the female mosquitoes carry one of the four types of dengue virus from the dengue patient to the healthy person and transmit the disease.

Dr. Durrani said dengue, which is the fastest re-emerging arboviral disease in the world, imposes heavy economic and health burdens on countries, families, and individual patients. In the absence of an effective drug or vaccine, the only strategic options presently available are effective vector control and better case management to prevent deaths and reduce viral transmission, he said.

He believes that human behaviour and habitat play an important role in the spread and control of dengue as factors including congested living, continued presence of solid waste, trash, and poor water storage practices are the main reasons for poor dengue control. Certainly, there are recommended actions that need to be undertaken during the low transmission season. The month of April and May are considered as window period opportunities for the purpose, he said.

The optimal temperature for ‘aedes aegypti’ larvae is 28C. Above this the rate of development is high and below 18C the growth gets prolonged. Above 36C larval development is not complete. Extreme hot and dry weather may kill most of the eggs and render adult vectors inactive.

Dr. Durrani said the only best public health initiative to reduce the transmission of the dengue virus is to control vector mosquitoes and protect people against mosquitoes bites. The temperature at present is suitable for the hatching of mosquitoes’ eggs and larval growth and to avoid incidences of malaria and dengue fever, it is time to take preventive measures including elimination of possible breeding sites.

He said it is the right time for both individuals and the concerned government authorities to give proper attention to checking the breeding of mosquitoes by eliminating possible breeding sites. Only by eliminating possible breeding sites of mosquitoes from inside homes, offices, and indoor environments, the chances of a possible outbreak of dengue fever can be reduced, he said.