Customers thronging markets for Eid shopping

Islamabad : Eid shopping is fast gaining momentum in twin cities as residents are rushing towards markets and bazaars that have been decorated with fancy bulbs and festive lights.

As some shoppers wait for the last days of Ramazan, others prefer to avoid the market hassle that accompanies eleventh-hour shopping sprees. Many think that they should start shopping earlier since they will otherwise get caught in a huge rush in the last few days before Eid.

A large number of people are buying clothes, shoes, garments, and jewellery ahead of the Eid celebrations. The demand for stitched fabrics, perfumes, and cosmetics is also rising before the mega festivity.

There are some local brands that are also offering Eid packages to help people celebrate this occasion despite limited financial resources. The price hike in recent years has really hit the people hard but they still try to celebrate Eid with traditional zeal and passion.

The small traders have also set up stalls in and outside the shopping centres to earn their livelihood by selling their products at a reasonable cost to low-income segments.

These colourful stalls have also become a prime target of those people who want to buy Eid-related stuff at affordable prices like cosmetics, earrings, bangles, embroidered clothes, and jewellery.

The food outlets and bakeries have also offered special packages for the customers, especially cakes and pizzas.

The government has lifted all coronavirus protocols and the people can come and carry out shopping in markets without facing any kind of restriction. But some health experts have warned that too much leniency can lead to an unpleasant situation.

The local administration has made elaborate security arrangements in and outside the markets and shopping centres and deployed armed policemen to ensure a safe and hassle-free environment for the visitors.