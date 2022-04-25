Car lifter held; vehicle recovered

Islamabad: The Koral Police claimed to have arrested a car lifter during a raid in Ghauri Town, the police spokesman said.

The police team raided a house in Ghauri Town on a tip-off and arrested the car lifter, Rizwan Ahmad. During the raid, the suspect opened fire on the police party and jumped from the 3rd floor of the house to escape the scene but got his legs fractured.

The police team arrested him in an injured condition and shifted him to the hospital for treatment. A stolen corolla car has also been recovered from his possession. Further Investigation is underway.