Payment of corona risk allowance demanded

Islamabad: The Federal Government Health Alliance has welcomed the statement of the Federal Minister for Health, Abdul Qadar Patel regarding the amendment in the Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Act to restore the previous status of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

A meeting of the health alliance which was held here at the PIMS with its chairman Dr. Asfand Yar Wali in the chair also congratulated the new health minister for assuming his responsibilities.

The meeting also demanded of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Health Minister 6 direct Accountant General of Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) make payment of Corona Risk Allowance to remaining employees of PIMS.

The meeting observed that the AGPR did injustice to 680 employees of PIMS who risked their lives when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak and deprived them of the risk allowance.