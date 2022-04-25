Man, wife injured in attack

MANSEHRA: A man and his wife were seriously injured in an attack by an armed group in the Argoshal area in Shinkiari early on Sunday.

Mohammad Mushtaq and his wife were injured when an armed group barged into their house and attacked them.

Mushtaq told police that he and his family were present at their house when a group of eight people, equipped with arms, clubs and daggers, barged into his house and seriously injured him and his wife and managed to flee.

He said that he could only recognise Mohammad Adnan, who barged into his house by scaling the wall, and opened the gate.