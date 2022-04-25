One killed, four injured over land dispute

MARDAN: A man was killed and his four brothers injured during a quarrel in the limits of Saddar Police Station during Iftar time, police said.

The police managed to arrest three armed men soon after the clash in the limits of Saddar Police Station.

Nowsherawan, a resident of Gurdas Killay, told police that he along with his family members were sitting for Iftari at home when his neighbor Abdul Wahab along with his sons Idrees and Younas allegedly started removing bricks from the wall of their house.

He said that he along with his brothers reached there to stop them but Abdul Wahad and his sons allegedly opened fire and also stabbed them. Nowsherawan said that his brother Bakhat-e-Rawan died while he and his brothers Safdar, Akbar Ali, and Shoaib got injured.