ANP to move court for probe into BRT

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) on Sunday announced to move the court to pave the way for a probe into the alleged anomalies in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project.

A press release issued by the Bacha Khan Markaz quoted the ANP provincial chief AImal Wali Khan as having alleged that the BRT was the mega corruption project of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He said the previous PTI government had stopped the National Accountability Bureau and Federal Investigation Agency from launching an investigation into the BRT Project but the ANP would move the court to allow the probe agencies to conduct investigations into the project.

The ANP leader believed that the BRT Project had been approved without any proper design and a blacklisted firm was awarded the contract, he added. Aimal Wali Khan said frequent changes were made to the project during the execution stage that increased the cost of the project.

He alleged that the auditor general, NAB and FIA had unearthed gross irregularities in the BRT Project but the PTI government obtained a stay order from the apex court to stop the investigations. The ANP leader said the BRT Project should be probed thoroughly as huge public money was spent on the project.