PhD thesis defended

PESHAWAR: Ashraf Ilyas Khattak of the Civil Engineering Department of IQRA National University, Hayatabad has successfully defended his PhD thesis at the public defence arranged on the varsity campus.
He did his research on “Evaluating the Effect of Carbon Nanotube in Insulated Concrete,” under the supervision of Dr Muhammad Zeeshan Ahad.
MANSEHRA: A man and his wife were seriously injured in an attack by an armed group in the Argoshal area in Shinkiari...
MARDAN: A man was killed and his four brothers injured during a quarrel in the limits of Saddar Police Station during...
PESHAWAR: Awami National Party on Sunday announced to move the court to pave the way for a probe into the alleged...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit Dera Ismail Khan after Eidul Fitr.It was learnt...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s oldest and largest public sector hospital, Lady Reading Hospital , is again in...
TAKHT BHAI: The residents of Takht Bhai on Sunday staged a protest against the announced and prolonged electricity...
Comments