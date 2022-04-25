 
Monday April 25, 2022
Peshawar

PhD thesis defended

By Bureau report
April 25, 2022

PESHAWAR: Ashraf Ilyas Khattak of the Civil Engineering Department of IQRA National University, Hayatabad has successfully defended his PhD thesis at the public defence arranged on the varsity campus.

He did his research on “Evaluating the Effect of Carbon Nanotube in Insulated Concrete,” under the supervision of Dr Muhammad Zeeshan Ahad.

