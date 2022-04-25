Six POs nabbed in raids

MARDAN: Six proclaimed offenders were among a total of 33 persons arrested during search and strike operations in the district on Sunday.

An official release said that on the directives of DPO Dr Zahidullah, the cops conducted raids in Lundkhwar, Par Hoti and Kharaki areas.

The cops arrested six wanted men along with seven accomplices, one drug dealer and 19 other suspects and also recovered 4 pistols, two Kalashnikovs, 820 grams charas and bullets. Also, two persons were booked under the tenants law during inspection of buildings.