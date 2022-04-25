Journalist laid to rest

KALAYA: Senior journalist and president of the Orakzai Press Club Saleh Din Orakzai, who had died of a cardiac arrest the previous day, was laid to rest here at his native graveyard on Sunday.
People from various walks of life, including officials and journalists, attended his last funeral rites of the deceased.
Among them were assistant commissioners Tanveer Ahmad Orakzai, Naveedullah Shah, District Police Officer Nisar Ahmed Khan and Orakazai Scouts Captain Imran.
The late journalist had worked for various newspapers and TV channels as a correspondent from the Orakzai district. He suffered pain in the chest on Saturday and was rushed to a hospital where he passed away.
