KP police face 22 attacks in one month

PESHAWAR: The rising attacks on police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in recent weeks have set the alarm bells ringing for the government and law-enforcers.

The attacks intensified in Peshawar as well as southern districts of the province in less than a month. Apart from police, other security personnel have come under major attacks in Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, North and South Waziristan in the last few weeks.

This is the worst situation in the last many years as things had started improving since 2014. Attacks are being reported frequently once again. Things started worsening since last year after attacks in southern districts as well as an increase in target killing in Peshawar.

A source told The News that 22 attacks were reported on police in KP in less than a month. These included nine incidents of firing on checkposts, five target killings, one rocket attack, five grenade attacks and two other kinds of attacks.

The districts where attacks on police were reported in the last less than a month included Peshawar, Khyber, Bajaur, Mohmand, Nowshera, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.

In some southern districts, the army and other forces have also come under attack in the last few weeks.

Five policemen were martyred in three attacks in Dera Ismail Khan that included firing rocket on a police car. Two Excise officials had also fallen victims to target killing in Dera Ismail Khan last week.

“As many as 30 policemen have been martyred and 41 sustained injuries in attacks on police during the current year,” said the source. Most of the attacks were reported in southern districts of the province as well as Peshawar.

Two police checkposts were attacked by the armed attackers in Peshawar and Khyber district while the office of a senior cop and a checkpost were attacked with grenades in the provincial capital in the last one week.

On last Monday, a hand-grenade was lobbed at the office of superintendent of police Saddar on Kohat Road that did not go off. The explosive was defused by the bomb disposal experts.

The same day a hand-grenade was hurled into the police post Shahabkhel in the limits of Badaber Police Station. The blast damaged a portion of the post but did not cause any casualty.

A couple of days later an Assistant Sub-Inspector Rahim Shah lost his life in an attack on a checkpost in Sarband while four others, including an inspector of the Intelligence Bureau, were martyred in an attack in the adjoining area of Khyber.

Grenades were lobbed in other police stations and posts while policemen also fell victims to target killing in the last many months.

“Concrete measures are needed in districts where the police have come under attacks to stop the growing number of incidents and boost the morale of the cops,” an official opined.

He said that the areas, posts and police stations coming under attack must be strengthened and provided more bullet proof jackets, helmets, armoured personnel carriers, automatic weapons and ammunition.

More importantly, he added, the intelligence gathering must be improved in these areas to thwart such attacks.

After the recent attacks, police in all the troubled towns across the province have been directed to remain alert, wear bulletproof jackets and helmets during the duty and be vigilant while coming from home or going back from job.

Police have lost hundreds of its personnel including some of the top officers in attacks in different districts of the province between 2005 and 2014. The situation then started improving and things were better until last year.