Punishing Assange

Advanced, developed, industrialized, Western countries – most of them claiming to be democracies – fall short of transparency when it comes to their own wrongdoings. One of the most glaring cases of how the West has chosen to persecute investigation into its war crimes is that of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange who is inching closer to being extradited to the United States – following an order by a British court. With each passing day, Assange’s fate hangs in the balance. When the Westminster Magistrates’ court in London formally issued an order on April 19 to extradite Assange to the US to face spying charges, the British justice system once again exposed its biased approach to dispensing justice when it comes to certain issues. Julian Assange is an Australian national who published a trove of classified information through Wikileaks over a decade ago. Though his extradition is not confirmed as yet, the chances of his release have diminished after the court verdict. The US has charged him of spying and wants his extradition so that he can face charges in America.

Assange does have a couple of legal options available to him, but keeping in view his prolonged detention and the UK’s lackey attitude towards the US, the remaining legal options may exhaust soon. There is a possible judicial review that may grant the accused a reprieve after examining the legitimacy of a public body’s decision. This has become a test case for the British judicial system which prides itself in being the dispenser of justice without any political considerations. Assange’s lawyers have made serious submissions to courts in the past decade or so but failed to convince them to rule in his favour. Freedom of expression is a fundamental right around the world and Assange’s expose of the US and its policies and practices has been beneficial for the world, especially given the impunity with which the' war on terror' was waged by the US and its Nato allies. Since forever, the West has been preaching accountability to other nations, all the while refusing to even acknowledge the misery it has unleashed on countries it has invaded and torn asunder in the process.

Assange exposed the US’s criminal war machinery, highlighted its hypocrisy -- and for that he has faced relentless persecution. One of the major charges against Assange in the US is that he unlawfully helped US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal diplomatic cables and military files that WikiLeaks later published. For all their talk of freedom of speech, it seems both the US and the UK have a blind spot when it comes to whistleblowers’ rights and whistleblower journalism that reveals their war crimes. Which is what Assange says his Wikileaks did: as a journalism tool that exposed US military wrongdoing in Afghanistan and Iraq. This is a ridiculous situation. A man who released information of human rights violations remains in jail, while those responsible for the crimes remain immune from justice. What is happening to Assange is a threat to independent journalism anywhere in the world, and a reminder that the task of telling truth to power is becoming ever more dangerous and thankless.