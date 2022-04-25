Unrest and chaos

Even though it has been proved several times that there hasn’t been any US-orchestrated conspiracy against the PTI, the party keeps repeating the same thing over and over. There is no use talking about such conspiracies when we know that our economy largely relies on our exports of textiles to the US and the EU; at least 66 percent of our textile exports are to these regions. Due to the irresponsible policy of the PTI, another economic crisis in Pakistan will develop. Imran Khan’s accusations are merely a political stunt to mislead young people and create anarchy in the country. The people of Pakistan must realize the critical situation and not go for any agitation that can be harmful to Pakistan.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad