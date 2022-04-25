Without law?

The use of violence in rural areas of Pakistan often remains ignored. A recent social media post shows a picture of the tortured body of a teenager in a village in Muzaffargarh.
The boy was brutally tortured to death just because he accidentally brought his goats into the fields owned by an influential landlord. When will such atrocities end? This is a serious question for our ruling elite.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
Even though it has been proved several times that there hasn’t been any US-orchestrated conspiracy against the PTI,...
Imran Khan is out to create chaos in the country, which badly needs peace to deal with its economic crisis. At his...
Pakistan is under the grips of a vicious economic meltdown. The current multi-party coalition government headed by PM...
Concerned about the depleting financial health of the nation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a six-day...
In 2018, when Imran Khan came to power, everyone had expectations from him. All of his party members were united and...
This refers to the news report, ‘IHC to live-stream judicial proceedings’ . It is indeed laudable that the...
Comments