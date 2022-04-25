 
close
Monday April 25, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Without law?

April 25, 2022

The use of violence in rural areas of Pakistan often remains ignored. A recent social media post shows a picture of the tortured body of a teenager in a village in Muzaffargarh.

The boy was brutally tortured to death just because he accidentally brought his goats into the fields owned by an influential landlord. When will such atrocities end? This is a serious question for our ruling elite.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi

Comments