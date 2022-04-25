Productivity at work

Concerned about the depleting financial health of the nation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a six-day workweek to allot more working hours and, presumably, enhance efficiency. Work output cannot be enhanced simply by adding more work hours. The need of the day is to ensure that whatever working time is available in a five-day workweek, it is being utilized to its full capacity. This is possible only when employees strictly observe an institution’s working hours.

Senior officers must be vigilant and keep a check on their subordinates. In most government offices, employees arrive at work quite late and leave earlier than the scheduled time. A two-day weekend is refreshing and plays a big role in increasing work output.

Sayed GB Shah Bokhari

Peshawar