Nothing is permanent

In 2018, when Imran Khan came to power, everyone had expectations from him. All of his party members were united and worked towards achieving the party’s goal. Some months back, his party members openly spoke against the PTI-led government.

This turn of events reminds one of a popular saying that goes “today’s opponents can be your allies tomorrow. And today’s allies can be tomorrow’s opponents.” It is time for the PTI to learn lessons from its mistakes and work towards building great working relations with its allies and party members.

Aijaz Mazari

Mureed Shakh