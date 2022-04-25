Good decision

This refers to the news report, ‘IHC to live-stream judicial proceedings’ (April 23). It is indeed laudable that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) is contemplating to live-stream court proceedings. This is the first step towards a full-fledged ‘Pakistan court TV’ at some point in the future where people can choose to watch live court proceedings.
This will add to the goal of a transparent justice system and complement the old saying that goes ‘justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done’.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
Even though it has been proved several times that there hasn’t been any US-orchestrated conspiracy against the PTI,...
The use of violence in rural areas of Pakistan often remains ignored. A recent social media post shows a picture of...
Imran Khan is out to create chaos in the country, which badly needs peace to deal with its economic crisis. At his...
Pakistan is under the grips of a vicious economic meltdown. The current multi-party coalition government headed by PM...
Concerned about the depleting financial health of the nation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a six-day...
In 2018, when Imran Khan came to power, everyone had expectations from him. All of his party members were united and...
Comments