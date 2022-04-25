Good decision

This refers to the news report, ‘IHC to live-stream judicial proceedings’ (April 23). It is indeed laudable that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) is contemplating to live-stream court proceedings. This is the first step towards a full-fledged ‘Pakistan court TV’ at some point in the future where people can choose to watch live court proceedings.

This will add to the goal of a transparent justice system and complement the old saying that goes ‘justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done’.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada