Eshaal Falcons Associates edge Karbala Heroes by seven runs

KARACHI: Eshaal Falcons Associates defeated Karbala Heroes by seven runs in a final over thriller in the 25th Dr MA Shah Trophy which began at Asghar Ali Shah Stadium on Saturday.

Eshaal Falcons batted first and managed to score 207 for the loss of 6 wickets. Hussain Talat performed brilliantly and scored 65 runs in 39 balls while Mohammad Sudais scored 49 runs in 26 deliveries.

In reply, Ismail Shah played a handsome knock of 69 runs in 50 balls but failed to take Karbala Heroes to the finish line. Usman Maya scored 46 not out and Tahir Wazeer 23 as Karbala Heroes fell seven runs short.

Eshaal Falcons Associates CEO Iftikhar Ahmed, who recently came to Pakistan from South Africa to promote cricket in Pakistan, told 'The News', "Our aim is to promote youngsters in cricket and we give the opportunity to young players to share dressing room with international and first-class cricketers. Besides, we are trying to add our team in the Kashmir Premier League."

Eshaal Falcons Associates coach Kamran Sajid is hopeful to promote local cricket among youngsters. "Our purpose is to promote cricket at local level and give chances to young players." In another match of the tournament, Khan CC overpowered Mujahid Gymkhana by 8 wickets.