ADOP urges federations to hire qualified coaches to check doping

KARACHI: The Anti-Doping Organisation of Pakistan (ADOP) has suggested to the national sports federations to hire qualified, honest coaches to avoid positive doping cases in future.

The WADA-recognised ADOP’s head Dr Waqar Ahmed while talking to ‘The News’ said that coaches play crucial role in this regard and they share a big responsibility.

“The national sports federations should monitor their players and also hire qualified coaches to guide their players,” said Dr Waqar.

He added that the national coaches should not misguide players regarding performance enhancement as it is their responsibility to guide players about the menace of doping.

“The athletes over the world know this trend quite well that they need to work hard to excel in their sport, but here our athletes due to ignorance try to find short cuts and fell for illegal means,” said Dr Waqar.

It is worth adding here that Pakistan Navy’s shooter Shehzad Akhtar was banned by a national anti-doping disciplinary panel in August 2017 while he was also stripped of his bronze medal which he won in the Islamic Solidarity Games held in Baku, Azerbaijan that year. National Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel also restrained him from taking part in any national tournament or training.

And the reason for his positive doping test was found out to be his coach as revealed by an official of Pakistan Navy Shooting Range Karsaz while talking to ‘The News’.

“The foreign pistol coach we hired for Navy’s team was responsible for making Shehzad use banned substance to enhance his performance,” said the official.

The official added that the coach was from Belarus and he was later hired by Pakistan Army for training to their shooters.

However, a senior official of National Rifle Association of Pakistan denied the said charges levelled by Navy’s official against the foreign coach.

“I was part of the National Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel who suggested 4-year ban on Shehzad and I can confirm that he alone, not his coach, was responsible for using banned substance,” said the official when contacted.

Later, Shehzad made a strong comeback in September last after completing his four-year ban and won a silver medal in the Air Pistol event at the National Shooting Championship in Jhelum.